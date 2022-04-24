 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn Conference boys volleyball standings as of April 24

  • 0
Mechanicsburg Red Land Volleyball 1.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Tyler Hoke, left, hits the ball past Red Land's Joshua Rohman, center, and TJ Moyer during the first set in a Mid-Penn Keystone Match on Wednesday at Red Land High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys volleyball standings through matches played April 24:

Commonwealth Division

Team DivisionOverall 
Central Dauphin  7-0 9-0
Cumberland Valley 6-1 10-1
Carlisle 6-2 8-4
 State College 3-3 3-4
 Altoona 2-5 2-6 
 Chambersburg 1-6 1-6
 CD East 0-7 1-9
Boys Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's DeLong, Hoke key Wildcats' victory over Red Land
Boys Volleyball: Central Dauphin powers past Cumberland Valley in straight sets

Keystone Division

Team Division Overall 
Lower Dauphin 7-0 9-0 
Palmyra6-1 7-1
Mechanicsburg 5-39-3 
Northern 3-55-5
Hershey3-55-6 
Red Land2-53-6 
Cedar Cliff0-8 0-8 

People are also reading…

Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley digs in for 3-0 sweep of Carlisle
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News