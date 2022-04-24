Mid-Penn Conference boys volleyball standings as of April 24

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys volleyball standings through matches played April 24:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 7-0
| 9-0
|Cumberland Valley
| 6-1
| 10-1
|Carlisle
| 6-2
| 8-4
| State College
| 3-3
| 3-4
| Altoona
| 2-5
| 2-6
| Chambersburg
| 1-6
| 1-6
| CD East
| 0-7
| 1-9
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Lower Dauphin
|7-0
|9-0
|Palmyra
|6-1
|7-1
|Mechanicsburg
|5-3
|9-3
|Northern
|3-5
|5-5
|Hershey
|3-5
|5-6
|Red Land
|2-5
|3-6
|Cedar Cliff
|0-8
|0-8
