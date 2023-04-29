A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings through games played April 28:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Carlisle 4-0 9-3 State College 5-1 9-2 Cumberland Valley 4-2 9-4 Central Dauphin 2-3 6-6 Chambersburg 2-4 6-6 CD East 0-3 2-10 Cedar Cliff 0-4 1-12 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Trinity* 8-0 10-3 Red Land 7-1 10-1 Hershey 3-2 7-5 Palmyra 3-3 7-5 Lower Dauphin 2-2 6-6 Mechanicsburg 2-2 6-8 Northern 2-5 5-8 Bishop McDevitt 1-3 4-7
Photos: Carlisle boys lacrosse stuns Cumberland Valley in Commonwealth showdown
Cumberland Valley's Luke Tokarz, front, grabs a loose ball as Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, applies pressure during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Cayden Plank runs the ball down the field during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to in front of Cumberland Valley's Brady Gilbert during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ezeekai Thomas smiles as he comes off the field after scoring a goal during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Baslas, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Will Crawford during the first period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nathan Pucetsa Jr., right, passes around Carlisle's Matt Serafin during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, back, catches a pass from Issac Beals during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Aydan Gilbert, front, scoops up a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, and Cumberland Valley's Connor Fritz, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, left, shoots for a goal in front of Cumberland Valley's Nathan Puceta Jr., right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Layton Schmick, left, grabs a loose ball in front of Cumberland Valley's Jaxon Trybulski, right, during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dalton Forsyth watches his team during the second period of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle on Tuesday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!