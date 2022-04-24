Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings as of April 24

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings through games played April 24:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Cumberland Valley
|3-0
|8-1
|Carlisle
|3-0
|8-1
|Central Dauphin
|2-1
|6-3
|State College
|2-1
|5-2
|Chambersburg
|1-2
|4-4
|CD East
|0-3
|0-9
|Cedar Cliff
|0-3
|0-8
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Trinity
|4-0
|9-1
|Red Land
|3-1
|10-1
|Palmyra
|3-1
|5-4
|Mechanicsburg
|1-3
|5-6
|Hershey
|2-3
|2-7
|Bishop McDevitt
|1-1
|3-5
|Lower Dauphin
|1-5
|1-8
|Northern
|0-4
|3-8
Dylan Young, sr., MF, Carlisle
Having a flair for finding the bottom of the net on the basketball court, Young handily carries the same offensive proficiency on the lacrosse field where he scored 39 goals last season. The Thundering Herd senior also paced Carlisle in total points (51) and ground balls (72) last spring in addition to 12 assists. He helped guide the Herd to a 9-7 record.
Nate Herbster, sr., A, Cumberland Valley
If last season was a glimpse of what's to come from Herbster this season, the Mid-Penn Conference is in for a wake-up call. Throughout his junior campaign the Seton Hill University commit netted 80 goals while dishing out 15 assists. In addition to his offensive output, Herbster scooped 55 ground balls and forced five turnovers.
Jonah Burd, sr., G, Cumberland Valley
The brick wall that stands between the pipes for the Eagles, Burd enters his final dance in the red and white, having sent back nearly seven of every 10 shots that came his way last season. The CV goalie piled up 128 saves and kept opposing offenses at bay with 10 games of four or less goals allowed.
Justin Bordner, sr., FOGO, Trinity
The Shamrocks’ proverbial Swiss-army knife last spring, there wasn’t a job Bordner couldn’t conquer. Leading the team with 177 ground balls, the Providence College commit netted an 81% face-off percentage and chipped in on the offensive end as well, pocketing 12 goals along with five assists. He was a key cog in Trinity claiming its second District 3 Class 2A title.
Croix Teter, sr., MF, Trinity
With 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year Drew Godfrey off at Long Island University, Teter could see ascension of his goal total this spring. Having netted 45 goals of his own last season, the now senior midfielder also tallied 12 assists and was tabbed with Trinity Offensive Player of the Year honors.