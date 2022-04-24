 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings as of April 24

  • 0
CV CY Lacrosse 6.jpg

Cumberland Valley's Colin Chizmar, center, drives the ball around Central York's Cole McNaughton in the first quarter of a non-league game Friday night at Eagle View Stadium.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings through games played April 24:

Commonwealth Division

 TeamDivision Overall 
 Cumberland Valley 3-0 8-1
 Carlisle 3-0 8-1
 Central Dauphin 2-1 6-3
 State College 2-1 5-2
 Chambersburg 1-2 4-4
 CD East 0-3 0-9
 Cedar Cliff 0-3 0-8

People are also reading…

Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's Colin Chizmar, after two seasons lost and a torn ACL, ready to tackle senior year

Keystone Division

 Team Division Overall
 Trinity 4-0 9-1 
 Red Land 3-1 10-1
 Palmyra 3-1 5-4
 Mechanicsburg 1-3 5-6
 Hershey 2-3 2-7
 Bishop McDevitt 1-1 3-5
 Lower Dauphin 1-5 1-8
 Northern 0-4 3-8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News