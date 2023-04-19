A look at the Mid-Penn Conference boys lacrosse standings through games played April 18:
Commonwealth Division
| Team
|Division
|Overall
| Carlisle
| 3-0
| 6-3
| State College
| 4-1
| 7-1
| Cumberland Valley
| 2-2
| 6-3
| CD East
| 0-0
| 1-7
| Cedar Cliff
| 0-1
| 1-8
| Central Dauphin
| 0-2
| 4-4
| Chambersburg
| 0-3
| 4-5
Keystone Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Trinity
| 7-0
| 9-1
| Red Land
| 5-1
| 7-1
| Palmyra
| 2-2
| 6-3
| Mechanicsburg
| 1-0
| 5-6
| Lower Dauphin
| 1-2
| 5-4
| Northern
| 1-3
| 3-6
| Hershey
| 0-2
| 3-5
| Bishop McDevitt
| 0-2
| 3-5
Photos: Carlisle boys lacrosse stuns Cumberland Valley in Commonwealth showdown
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!