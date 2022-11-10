Mid-Penn Conference announces 2022 fall sportsmanship awards

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 fall sportsmanship awards Thursday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams were recognized.
Below is the complete list of awardees, broken down by sport and division.
The Polar Bears got the better of a Mid-Penn Colonial clash that went into overtime Friday.
Tim Gross
Cross Country - Boys Colonial: Greencastle-Antrim Commonwealth: Mifflin County Cross Country - Girls
Commonwealth: Mifflin County Field Hockey Commonwealth: Cedar Cliff Football Golf Commonwealth: Central Dauphin Soccer - Boys Soccer - Girls Commonwealth: State College Tennis - Girls Commonwealth: Mifflin County Volleyball - Girls
Photos: Mid-Penn cross country at Big Spring
Boiling Springs' Tommy Crum competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Connor Petula competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Shalom Christian, and Greencastle-Antrim compete in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Nickolas Egger, left, and Miles Moyer compete in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Darren Bakermans competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Blake Wenger competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Lennon Osbaugh, front, heads towards the finish line as he competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Ben Seiler heads towards the finish line as he competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Patrick Whittenberger competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Haylee Erme competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Mikaela Ward, back, competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Izzy Wally competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Amanda Delevan competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Sydney Sutton competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Lillie Largent competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Emily Carroll competes in a Mid-Penn Colonial cross country meet at Big Spring
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
