High School Sports

Mid-Penn Conference announces 2022 fall sportsmanship awards

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 fall sportsmanship awards Thursday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams were recognized. 

Below is the complete list of awardees, broken down by sport and division. 

Cross Country - Boys

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: Greencastle-Antrim

Commonwealth: Mifflin County

Keystone: Mechanicsburg

Cross Country - Girls

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: James Buchanan

Commonwealth: Mifflin County

Keystone: Mechanicsburg

Field Hockey

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: CD East

Commonwealth: Cedar Cliff

Keystone: Red Land

Football

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: Northern

Commonwealth: Altoona

Keystone: Hershey

Golf

Capital: Middletown

Colonial: James Buchanan

Commonwealth: Central Dauphin

Keystone: Palmyra

Soccer - Boys

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: James Buchanan

Commonwealth: Red Land

Keystone: Mifflin County

Soccer - Girls

Capital: Middletown

Colonial: James Buchanan

Commonwealth: State College

Keystone: CD East

Tennis - Girls

Colonial: James Buchanan

Commonwealth: Mifflin County

Keystone: Northern

Volleyball - Girls

Capital: Milton Hershey

Colonial: Northern

Commonwealth: Altoona

Keystone: Hershey

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

