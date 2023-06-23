Gracyn Catalano’s golden goal in the 2022 PIAA Class 2A field hockey championship, which lifted Mechanicsburg to a 1-0 victory over Palmyra and the Wildcats’ to their first state crown, has been voted the 2022-23 Sentinel Play of the Year.
Voting for Play of the Year opened Monday morning and ran through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Two-hundred fifty votes were cast, and Catalano’s golden goal received 129 (51.6%). She delivered the haymaker with 30 seconds left in overtime, overcoming a Cougar squad the Wildcats lost two twice and tied with once prior to the title tilt.
“Just to end it with that big of a bang, is kind of what we all wanted,” Catalano said after the game. “We knew what it feels like to get second, but we really never knew what it felt like to get first."
Northern softball’s Sabrina Paulin received the second highest amount of votes (40, 16%) for her walk-off single in the PIAA 5A championship game against Shaler, which resulted in a 3-2 Polar Bear win and Northern’s first state title. Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff finished third with 32 votes (13.2%) for her go-ahead goal in the Bubblers’ PIAA Class A field hockey win over Wyoming Seminary. The state title was also Bubbletown’s first.
Carlisle’s Layton Schmick collected double-digit votes (13, 5.2%) for his PIAA 3A bronze medal in wrestling.
The Sentinel’s next set of postseason recognition begins next week with All-Sentinel teams for spring sports. The sports include baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, boys tennis and track and field.
