Mechanicsburg High School cheerleading team invited to perform in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl

The Mechanicsburg High School cheerleading team has been invited to perform in a pregame performance at the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

The invitation was announced in a Friday Varsity Spirit press release.

The members of the team attending are Alyssa Hoover, Abbey Kiker, Madison Weigel, Shaniyah Anderson, Randie Miller, Riley Nelson, Sara Yetter, Anna Finley, Gracie Quaca and Taylor Minnich.

“Performing at such a big game is a well deserved honor for all of these athletes," head coach Amanda Brudowsky said. "They are looking forward to connecting with other cheerleaders from across the country, performing for the pre-game show, and making memories as a team. Our school is very proud of them."

The teams invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance summer camps as well as Urban Cheerleading Experience brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.

No. 15-ranked Iowa and No. 22-ranked Kentucky will square off in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium at 1 p.m.

Not only will the teams perform in front of an estimated crowd of 60,000 fans, but the teams will also receive the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Orlando. The Citrus Bowl is the seventh-longest tenured collegiate bowl game in college football history.

