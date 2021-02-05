Mask-communication: Local administrators await postseason mask policy from PIAA

Masking FAQ

Q: Does the Department of Health allow exemptions for specific sports?

A: Yes and no. The DOH's FAQ specifically states "wearing a mask while swimming presents an imminent health issue" and also uses football as an example because "wearing a mask in addition to a mouth guard and a helmet would likely create a medical issue." But the DOH says there are no exemptions for "specific sports, leagues, teams, or levels." That means basketball and wrestling is not exempt from the order.

Q: What qualifies as a medical exemption?

A: Any medical condition, including "respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability" in which wearing a mask could exacerbate or cause a medical condition. Asthma is one such example. Schools can require written documentation in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Q: Can a school district enact stricter mask policies?

A: Yes. But schools must make "reasonable accommodations" for students and others with a medical or mental health condition "that makes it unreasonable for the person to maintain a face covering." The DOH does encourage other alternatives to masks, including face shields, to exhaust all possible options that don't cause or worsen medical issues.

Q: What is an order? And who can enforce it?

A: Executive orders are issued by governors that are not written into law by the state's congress but still carry a degree of power, usually for limited periods of time including in times of public emergencies like a pandemic. The DOH order has limited ability to punish violations. Law enforcement and the DOH can issue warnings and citations to individuals, businesses and facilities that don't comply.