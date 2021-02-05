Mask-communication: Local administrators await postseason mask policy from PIAA

Consider this: A school district requires its teams to wear masks during games in accordance with the state Department of Health order and will only allow its teams to play opponents that also wear masks. The next team on the schedule does not require mask-wearing. It’s the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
That is the scenario some athletic directors and school district leaders hope to avoid when the state playoffs begin in a month.
As referees and local athletic departments continue to grapple with mask enforcement policies — including how to enforce compliance with the PIAA providing little concrete guidance — they also wait to hear from the PIAA if it will implement a statewide mask policy when the winter postseason begins.
Mask-communication: No statewide mask policy. Limited guidance for enforcing rules. How the PIAA is causing confusion, stress for Mid-Penn and others
“We’re gonna have to get to a point where there’s a decision sometime,” Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said.
But right now, the PIAA itself does not require teams and athletes to wear masks during competitions, it leaves that decision to each team and school district.
In the Mid-Penn Conference and every major league and conference in District 3, masks are required during all wrestling and basketball practices and competitions. Swimming is the only sport, because of obvious breathing risks, that athletes can compete and train without a mask.
That’s something some school leaders and officials want changed. Mechanicsburg superintendent Mark Leidy backed the Mid-Penn’s mask policy and said it’s on the PIAA to heed medical experts for the safety of the teams.
“We either believe the medical professionals and require athletes to wear masks or we ignore the medical professionals,” he said. “[Mechanicsburg Area School District] and the Mid-Penn has chosen to follow the medical professionals lead in this unknown territory. I would assume leadership from the PIAA will consult with their medical professionals and do the right thing in state sponsored tournaments coming soon.”
Outside of District 3, though, that’s not always the case. Most, if not all, Philadelphia-based leagues require masks during competition. But out west the state’s largest league, the WPIAL, matches the PIAA, leaving it to individual schools to determine their own policies. The same is true in Erie County and other regions of the state.
That could force school districts with strict mask policies to make their team forfeit a state playoff game or rescind their rules if the PIAA doesn’t create a statewide policy.
“We’ll have to cross that bridge when we get there,” said Cumberland Valley superintendent David Christopher, who said the Mid-Penn made the “right decision” in creating a league-wide mask policy. “I’m hoping the PIAA comes up with a plan that keeps kids safe.”
If and when the PIAA will do so is unclear. Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said during the Jan. 27 Zoom board meeting the PIAA is “trying to vet” and get more information from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“We have a little time to work through that,” he said. “There’s some other items that we’re working on in that, but as we state today on Jan. 27, we will be following the order as we move through playoffs.”
Lombardi went on to say later: “Yes, we don’t want to put anyone in a compromising position that they may have to make a decision that is contrary to having fair and equal competition.”
But he was noncommittal on if or when a policy would be in place for states and insisted the PIAA is following the DOH order despite not already requiring member schools to enforce mask policies.
Local school districts have begun having conversations about the postseason and masks, but the discussions are in the initial stages and no decisions have been made.
“The discussion has occurred among district administration,” Carlisle superintendent Christina Spielbauer said via email. “The Board of Directors has authorized the decision making process to District Administration.”
Winter Sports FAQ: Can fans attend games? Who has to wear masks? What will the postseason look like?
Neither Christopher nor Spielbauer would said if their school districts would alter their current policies or require their wrestling or basketball teams to forfeit if the situation arose. Carlisle AD George Null suggested one idea recently: requiring parents sign a waiver before competing against an unmasked opponent.
Christopher said he believes the PIAA will create a policy before the postseason.
“I think the PIAA’s gonna make a real quick change, to be perfectly honest with you,” he said.
The state diving championships is March 13, and the swimming championships are March 19-20.
The state basketball championships are expected to end March 25-27 and will likely begin the week of March 15.
The state individual wrestling championships will be March 12-13, with super regionals held the week before. No date has been set yet for the state team championships, but it is expected to be after the individual tournament.
