Lombardi: PIAA will 'stay the course' in commitment to holding fall sports, not changing any dates as of now

The PIAA will "stay the course," executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.

The announcement came nearly two hours into Wednesday afternoon's PIAA Board of Directors meeting.

Despite the PSAC canceling all sports for the rest of 2020 earlier in the morning, and as more college conferences and nearby states make changes to their fall seasons or announce possible scenarios, the PIAA effectively said nothing has changed in Pennsylvania.

"It was the consensus of the [strategic planning] committee to stay the course," Lombardi said. "We’re trying to hold serve and stay the course based on any information we may receive."

The PIAA released a statement as Lombardi addressed the board and more than a dozen media members during its monthly board meeting, once again held on Zoom.

"PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change," the statement concluded.

For now at least, football heat acclimation can begin Aug. 10 as its currently scheduled, and all other preseason and regular season starting dates remain unchanged.