Lombardi: PIAA will 'stay the course' in commitment to holding fall sports, not changing any dates as of now

The PIAA will "stay the course," executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.
The announcement came nearly two hours into Wednesday afternoon's PIAA Board of Directors meeting.
Despite the PSAC canceling all sports for the rest of 2020 earlier in the morning, and as more college conferences and nearby states make changes to their fall seasons or announce possible scenarios, the PIAA effectively said nothing has changed in Pennsylvania.
"It was the consensus of the [strategic planning] committee to stay the course," Lombardi said. "We’re trying to hold serve and stay the course based on any information we may receive."
The PIAA released a statement as Lombardi addressed the board and more than a dozen media members during its monthly board meeting, once again held on Zoom.
"PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change," the statement concluded.
For now at least, football heat acclimation can begin Aug. 10 as its currently scheduled, and all other preseason and regular season starting dates remain unchanged.
Lombardi said he was aware of Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement about an hour earlier that decreased the maximum number of people allowed in indoor public settings to 25, which might tighten sports like girls volleyball as they try to get through offseason workouts that were allowed to resume in the last few weeks.
"We believe that we can work through that" because preseason practices don't begin for another month, Lombardi said. "I know it may be an inconvenience, but I believe this may be a mitigation strategy that may be temporary. … We still have some time."
Lombardi did not offer up any plans or outlines if the scene in Pennsylvania were to continue to worsen between now and Aug. 10, the date football heat acclimation is scheduled to begin.
The PIAA meeting was still underway after 5 p.m.
This story will be updated throughout the evening.
