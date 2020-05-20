Local Sports: Pennsylvania drafting guidelines to pave return of professional and amateur

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is working on guidelines to allow sporting events, exhibitions and leagues, both professional and amateur, to get back to “some semblance of normalcy” after practically everything shut down to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
In a conference call with reporters, Wolf said he has been in touch with major professional organizations including NASCAR, the NFL, NHL, Major League Baseball and others to figure out how they can resume.
He said he expected that his administration will, in the coming days, produce guidelines for the various venues, sports and activities to resume. But, he said, the ultimate success of the events and leagues will rest on whether people feel safe to attend and participate.
“In the end, the ultimate arbiter of our fate here when it comes to sporting events are going to be individuals who want to participate, individuals who want to be part of sports, whether its amateur or professional," Wolf said. "And we’ve got to make sure that we them give the confidence to then go to these sporting events and feel safe, that they're not taking their lives or health into their hands.”
Pennsylvania high school sports have been shut down since March 12, when the PIAA postponed the remaining winter championships and start of the spring sports season. By mid-April, all of those remaining sports were cancelled.
College sports were cancelled around the same time. No local dirt track races have run since March, despite some pushes around the state. And Little League, Cal Ripken and American Legion Baseball have seen their major tournaments cancelled and, in Legion's case, the regular season cancelled as well.
The PIAA Board of Directors held a meeting Wednesday and briefly touched on the pandemic but did not offer up any plans for the fall sports season, which begins in August.
