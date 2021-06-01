Local Sports Highlights: Late rally from Red Land baseball earns spot in District 3 Class 5A final

Red Land took the lead late and defeated Cocalico 4-3 Tuesday in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals.
The game was tied at three with Red Land batting in the bottom of the sixth when Drew Hildebrand singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Cocalico scored three runs in the third inning, but Red Land still pulled out the victory.
Benny Montgomery went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run scored, while Drew Hildebrand, Brady Ebbert and Braden Kolmansberger each had an RBI in the win.
Red Land faces No. 4 Northern in the final Thursday.
Northern weathered a big push by No. 8 Muhlenberg in the fifth inning where the Polar Bears coughed up three runs. But, No. 4 Northern still held on to win 4-3 Tuesday in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals. Kyle Miller, Alex Krick and Sam Martinez all drove in runs for Muhlenberg in the frame. Nathan Harlacker had two RBIs and scored a run in the win for the Polar Bears.
- Despite a four-run deficit in the third inning, East Pennsboro almost came all the way back, eventually falling 7-6 to No. 5 Wyomissing Tuesday in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals. No. 1 East Pennsboro scored six runs in the failed comeback on doubles by Andrew Swenson, Gavin Garlinger and Brady Swenson in the third, an error in the third and a single by Swenson in the fourth. Brady and Andrew each had two RBIs in the loss. East Penn will face No. 2 Eastern York at home Thursday.
PIAA Boys Lacrosse
- Trinity rolled past South Fayette 23-7 in the PIAA Class 3A first round. Drew Godfrey tallied a whopping nine goals in the win, Evan Scott and Croix Teter had four and Owen Hammel hit the back of the net twice. Paul Shook assisted on four goals in the victory.
PIAA Boys Volleyball
- It just wasn't Cumberland Valley's night as North Allegheny bested the Eagles in three straight sets 3-0 (18-25, 16-25, 15-25) in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament. Nathaniel Erb had 17 assists in the loss, Jared Johnson had six kills and Cameron Birch had 17 digs.