Local Sports Highlights: Cedar Cliff's Brian Osborne hired as Central Penn men's soccer coach; Trinity wins first round of states

Cedar Cliff boys soccer head coach Brian Osborne is taking his talents to Central Penn College as the head coach of the men's soccer team.
Osborne served as the Colts' coach for five seasons after serving as assistant coach at Red Land in 2012 and head coach at Trinity in 2015.
Central Penn went 3-8-2 in the 2019-20 season.
PIAA Baseball
- Trinity snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Neumann-Goretti Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The game was tied at four with Trinity batting in the top of the seventh when Josh McCombs singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Ryan Ness scored two runs in the win, while McCombs added two RBIs. The Shamrocks will face Lake Lehman in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and place to be announced.