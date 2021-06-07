 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports Highlights: Cedar Cliff's Brian Osborne hired as Central Penn men's soccer coach; Trinity wins first round of states
0 Comments
editor's pick
HS Sports Highlights

Local Sports Highlights: Cedar Cliff's Brian Osborne hired as Central Penn men's soccer coach; Trinity wins first round of states

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

Cedar Cliff boys soccer head coach Brian Osborne is taking his talents to Central Penn College as the head coach of the men's soccer team.

Osborne served as the Colts' coach for five seasons after serving as assistant coach at Red Land in 2012 and head coach at Trinity in 2015.

Central Penn went 3-8-2 in the 2019-20 season.  

PIAA Baseball

  • Trinity snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Neumann-Goretti Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The game was tied at four with Trinity batting in the top of the seventh when Josh McCombs singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Ryan Ness scored two runs in the win, while McCombs added two RBIs. The Shamrocks will face Lake Lehman in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and place to be announced.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News