Local Sports Highlights: Camp Hill's Pantaloni, Trinity's Warren and Hallahan fall in PIAA tennis

Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni fell in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tennis singles tournament Friday at the Hershey Raquet Club. District 4 No. 1 seed Evan Cecchinni of Lewisburg defeated Josh Pantaloni 6-1, 7-6 in the morning's opening round.
In Class 2A doubles action, Trinity's Adam Warren and Tommy Hallahan fell in the first round of states to District 7 No. 1 seed Joe Toth and Ethan Bowden of South Park) by scores of 6-3, 6-4.
American Legion baseball
- Mechanicsburg opened its Cumberland County American Legion baseball season with an 11-1 win at Susquenita Thursday. Cam Nebel and Cody Fey combined on the mound to allow two hits. Nebel got the win, Fey struck out four in two innings of relief. Owen Rynex had two hits and scored two runs for the winners.
Central York Baseball League
- Luke Morgan tossed a complete-game shutout to help Mechanicsburg top Pleasureville 1-0 Thursday. Morgan struck out seven and allowed three hits in seven innings of work. Teed Wertz had three hits for the Cardinals (2-1) and Travis Miller scored the lone run of the game.
AHL hockey
- The American Hockey League announced Friday that Spencer Carbery of the Hershey Bears is the winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach for the 2020-21 season. The award is voted on by fellow coaches and members of the media in each of the league’s 28 active member cities. Carbery, 39, is the first Hershey head coach to win the award since John Paddock in 1988. He is just the fifth coach in franchise history to earn this honor, joining Paddock, Doug Gibson (1979-80), Chuck Hamilton (1975-76), and Frank Mathers (1968-69).
Local racing
- Rain has cancelled the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Davey Brown Tribute Race at Williams Grove Speedway Friday. The race will be made-up at the opener of the Pennsylvania Speedweek Series coming up at the track on June 25. Williams Grove returns to action June 4 with H & N Landscaping Schools Out Night, featuring the 410 sprints and the USAC East wingless 360 sprints.