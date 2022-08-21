Local Sports: High school games of the week, Aug. 22-27

Mark your calendars for some of the top events in high school sports this week.

FOOTBALL

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Wildcats and Herd square off in their annual season opener under the lights at Ken Millen Stadium. Carlisle has the upper-hand in the series, winning the last seven meetings between the rivals, including a 27-14 victory last fall on the ‘Cats’ home turf.

Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg, Friday, 7 p.m.: A rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals, a 10-7 decision in favor of the Colts, the two Mid-Penn perennial powers highlight the week 1 slate. Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell and Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin are back under center for each team and look to turn the tide on what was a defensive showdown last year at Memorial Field.

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, Friday, 7 p.m.: A turf surface, shining lights and a large scoreboard are some of the new features Eagles players and fans will look forward to when the Eagles host a Lancaster-Lebanon power at revamped Chapman Field. The play on the field is likely to match the new first-rate facilities, with the Eagles on the ascend under third-year head coach Josh Oswalt and the Blue Streaks always posing as a formidable opponent.

GOLF

Mid-Penn Keystone at Lewistown Country Club, Monday, 1 p.m.: Mechanicsburg, off its first division crown in 16 years, begins its title defense while the host Huskies, Red Land and Palmyra begin their quest to dethrone the Wildcats in the division’s first match of the season.

Mid-Penn Capital at Country Club of Harrisburg, Monday, 10 a.m.: The Capital Division also gets the ball rolling on its 2022 slate. Boiling Springs, aiming for a fourth straight division title, has gone in 72-0 regular-season matches across the last three seasons. Camp Hill, Middletown and Trinity are the favorites to snap the Bubblers’ winning stretch.

GIRLS TENNIS

Trinity at Dallastown, Monday, 3:45 p.m.: Two programs coming off district playoff campaigns a year ago kick off the regular season with an early test. The Wildcats swept the Shamrocks a year ago in Trinity’s only loss of the regular season.

BOYS SOCCER

Mechancisburg at Northern, Saturday, 3 p.m.: The Polar Bears test their new-look back line against a Wildcat side returning almost its entire lineup from last year in a non-league season opener for both teams. Liam Stockbauer’s goal was the difference in a 1-0 win for Mechanicsburg when the teams met last season.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: One year after a relatively inexperienced group earned a trip to the district playoffs, the Eagles open their season against perennial WPIAL power North Allegheny, which comes in hungry after an upset loss in last year’s WPIAL quarterfinals.