Local Sports: DOH reaffirms no team sports until green phase

In an FAQ news release issue Friday, the Department of Health made clear organized team sports cannot return until a county reaches the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced changes in policy regarding opening summer camps, allowing those that provide child care and recreational activities to operate without waivers in counties that reach yellow or green.

The FAQ released by the state included a section on organized team sports, which reaffirmed they cannot return until a county is in the green phase.

"Organized sports are only permitted in counties in the green phase of the Governor’s phased reopening plan," the FAQ read. "Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition. This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended. Professional sports are not included in the scope of this FAQ."