Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 16

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Central York at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatics Center, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Northern, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.