Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 16

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Central York at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Shippensburg vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatics Center, 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

