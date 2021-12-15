 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 15

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Viola Division

Susquehanna Stampede vs. Keystone Kraken, 8:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

