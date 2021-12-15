Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 15

ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Viola Division
Susquehanna Stampede vs. Keystone Kraken, 8:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
