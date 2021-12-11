 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 11

  • 0
Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships

Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan keeps his balance against Burrell's Simon Slahtovsky in the 152-pound bout on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships third-place match held at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Curt Werner, for The Sentinel

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATETE MEN

Dickinson at Marymount (Va.), 3 p.m.

Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.

Shippensburg at Bowie State (Sunday), 1 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 1 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Carlisle Classic

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament

At Big Spring

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Paul Korby Tip-Off Tournament

People are also reading…

At Boiling Springs

Elizabethtown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey Tip-Off Tournament

Northern at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Shootout

Loyalsock at Trinity, 3 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Cedar Cliff Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 2:30 pm.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

New Oxford Tip-Off

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Tip-Off Tournament

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Nonleague

York Catholic at Camp Hill, 2:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Elco, 4:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

At Hersheypark Stadium

Finals

Class 6A

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Central Valley vs. Wyomissing, noon

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Red Land in Virginia Beach High School Opener, 7 a.m.

Carliels in Alvernia Holiday Classic, 9:30 a.m.

East Pennsboro in Ursinus Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff, Red Land in Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Lock Haven, Clarion, Stevens Tech at Mesiah, 10 a.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 9 a.m.

Cedar Cliff in Case-Flynn Duals at Pottsville, 9 a.m.

Carlisle in Ephrata Duals, 9 a.m.

Mechanicsburg in Warwick Duals, 9:30 a.m.

Big Spring in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 9:30 a.m.

Big Cat Brawl at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News