Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Dec. 11

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATETE MEN
Dickinson at Marymount (Va.), 3 p.m.
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.
Shippensburg at Bowie State (Sunday), 1 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 1 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Carlisle Classic
Consolation, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament
At Big Spring
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Paul Korby Tip-Off Tournament
At Boiling Springs
Elizabethtown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey Tip-Off Tournament
Northern at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Shootout
Loyalsock at Trinity, 3 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Cedar Cliff Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 2:30 pm.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
New Oxford Tip-Off
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Tip-Off Tournament
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 3 p.m.
Nonleague
York Catholic at Camp Hill, 2:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Elco, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
At Hersheypark Stadium
Finals
Class 6A
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Central Valley vs. Wyomissing, noon
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Red Land in Virginia Beach High School Opener, 7 a.m.
Carliels in Alvernia Holiday Classic, 9:30 a.m.
East Pennsboro in Ursinus Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff, Red Land in Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Lock Haven, Clarion, Stevens Tech at Mesiah, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Northern, Red Land in Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, 9 a.m.
Cedar Cliff in Case-Flynn Duals at Pottsville, 9 a.m.
Carlisle in Ephrata Duals, 9 a.m.
Mechanicsburg in Warwick Duals, 9:30 a.m.
Big Spring in Sam Lovello Classic at Brandywine Heights, 9:30 a.m.
Big Cat Brawl at East Pennsboro, 9 a.m.