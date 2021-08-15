 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 15-22
Local schedule

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

Sunday, August 15

BASEBALL

Minor League

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Mid-Penn Commonwealth in Happy Valley Invitational at Penn State University, 11 a.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial at Waynesboro, 2 p.m.

Friday, August 20

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

