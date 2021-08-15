Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 15-22

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.
Sunday, August 15
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Mid-Penn Commonwealth in Happy Valley Invitational at Penn State University, 11 a.m.