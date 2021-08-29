 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for the week of Aug. 20-Sept. 5
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for the week of Aug. 20-Sept. 5

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

MONDAY, AUG. 30

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

At Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

At West Shore Country Club, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Central Dauphin East at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Northern at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Messiah at Johns Hopkins Kickoff Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Messiah at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Center Hills Country Club, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Christopher Newport at Dicksinson, 7 p.m.

Penn State Harrisburg at Messiah, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Virginia Wesleyan at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.

Messiah at Stevens, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Penn State Berks at Messiah, 5 p.m.

Dickinson at Lancaster Bible, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Cocalico at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Penn National Golf Club, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nonleague

Waynesboro at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Northern at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Northern at Dover, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Northern at Hempfield, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Battlefield Classic at Gettysburg

Dickinson vs. Elizabethtown, 3 p.m.

Messiah vs. Penn State Berks, 5 p.m.

Messiah vs. Rowan at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Dickinson vs. Montclair St., 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLLEGIATE

Lynchburg at Dickinsin, noon

Mary Washington at Messiah, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Randolph-Macon at Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Moravian, 1 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Messiah, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

William Smith at Messiah, noon

Dickinson at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Red Land, Shippensburg in Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, 8 a.m.

Big Spring, Camp Hill in Big Spring Tournament, 8 a.m.

Trinity in York Catholic Tournament, 8 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Camp Hill in James Buchanan Tournament, 8 a.m.

Trinity in Catholic shootout at Lancaster Catholic, 11 a.m.

Boiling Springs in Muhlenberg Tournament, 11:15 a.m.

Shippensburg in Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, noon

Red Land at Northeastern, noon

Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGIATE MEN

Scranton at Messiah, 1 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Scranton at Messiah, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Battlefield Classic at Gettysburg

Dickinson vs. Penn State Berks, noon

Dickinson vs. Gallaudet at Gettysburg, 10 a.m.

Messiah vs. Montclair St, noon

Messiah vs. Dickinson at Gettysburg, 2 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Big Spring, Boiling Springs in Bulldog Harvest Tournament at Big Spring, 8 a.m.

Cedar Cliff, Trinity in Trinity Tournament, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

