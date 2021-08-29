Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for the week of Aug. 20-Sept. 5

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
At Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At West Shore Country Club, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Central Dauphin East at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Northern at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Middletown at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Messiah at Johns Hopkins Kickoff Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Messiah at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Center Hills Country Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Christopher Newport at Dicksinson, 7 p.m.
Penn State Harrisburg at Messiah, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Virginia Wesleyan at Dickinson, 4:30 p.m.
Messiah at Stevens, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Penn State Berks at Messiah, 5 p.m.
Dickinson at Lancaster Bible, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Cocalico at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Penn National Golf Club, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nonleague
Waynesboro at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Northern at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Northern at Dover, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Northern at Hempfield, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Battlefield Classic at Gettysburg
Dickinson vs. Elizabethtown, 3 p.m.
Messiah vs. Penn State Berks, 5 p.m.
Messiah vs. Rowan at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Montclair St., 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLLEGIATE
Lynchburg at Dickinsin, noon
Mary Washington at Messiah, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Randolph-Macon at Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Moravian, 1 p.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor at Messiah, 7 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
William Smith at Messiah, noon
Dickinson at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Red Land, Shippensburg in Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, 8 a.m.
Big Spring, Camp Hill in Big Spring Tournament, 8 a.m.
Trinity in York Catholic Tournament, 8 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Camp Hill in James Buchanan Tournament, 8 a.m.
Trinity in Catholic shootout at Lancaster Catholic, 11 a.m.
Boiling Springs in Muhlenberg Tournament, 11:15 a.m.
Shippensburg in Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern, noon
Red Land at Northeastern, noon
Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Scranton at Messiah, 1 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Scranton at Messiah, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Battlefield Classic at Gettysburg
Dickinson vs. Penn State Berks, noon
Dickinson vs. Gallaudet at Gettysburg, 10 a.m.
Messiah vs. Montclair St, noon
Messiah vs. Dickinson at Gettysburg, 2 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Big Spring, Boiling Springs in Bulldog Harvest Tournament at Big Spring, 8 a.m.
Cedar Cliff, Trinity in Trinity Tournament, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.