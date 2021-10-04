 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Oct. 4
alert

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Oct. 4

Field Hockey 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Warwick at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Dover at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 6 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 6:15 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

