Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Feb. 22

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Ursinus at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Washington at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 6A
Wilson at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Warwick, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Class 2A
Greenwood at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 5A
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
Palmyra at West York, 7 p.m.
Garden Spot at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Bishop McDevitt at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Susquenita at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Upper Dauphin vs. Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
High Point Baptist vs. New Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.
Mt. Calvary Christian vs. Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.