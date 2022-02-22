 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Feb. 22

Basketball stock shot 1
Sentienl File

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Ursinus at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Washington at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 6A

Wilson at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class 2A

Greenwood at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 5A

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at West York, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Bishop McDevitt at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Wyomissing at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Susquenita at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Upper Dauphin vs. Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

High Point Baptist vs. New Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.

Mt. Calvary Christian vs. Lancaster County Christian, 7 p.m.

