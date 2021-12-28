Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Dec. 28

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament
Carlisle at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
East Pennsboro Lions Club Holiday Tournament
Donegal vs. Littlestown, 6 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Sauve Tournament
Selinsgrove at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Husky Hoops Tournament at Mifflin County
Middletown vs. Big Spring, 6 p.m.
James Buchanan at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament
Annville-Cleona vs. Tuplehocken, 6 p.m.
Red Land at. Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament
Carlisle vs. Cedar Cliff, 3:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Central Catholic Holiday Tournament
Trinity at Allentown Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Central York Holiday Tournament
Red Land at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg vs. Souderton at Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Juniata, 7:15 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Franklin & Marshall Holiday Invitational, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Cumberland Valley in Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University, 9 a.m.
Camp Hill in Newport Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.