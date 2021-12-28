 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Dec. 28

Basketball Tip-Off

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament

Carlisle at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

East Pennsboro Lions Club Holiday Tournament

Donegal vs. Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Sauve Tournament

Selinsgrove at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Husky Hoops Tournament at Mifflin County

Middletown vs. Big Spring, 6 p.m.

James Buchanan at Mifflin County, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament

Annville-Cleona vs. Tuplehocken, 6 p.m.

Red Land at. Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament

Carlisle vs. Cedar Cliff, 3:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Central Catholic Holiday Tournament

Trinity at Allentown Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Central York Holiday Tournament

Red Land at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg vs. Souderton at Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Juniata, 7:15 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Trinity at Franklin & Marshall Holiday Invitational, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Cumberland Valley in Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University, 9 a.m.

Camp Hill in Newport Holiday Tournament, 10 a.m.

