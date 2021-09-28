 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 28
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 28

CROSS COUNTRY

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle, Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquenita, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt, Trinity at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Susquehanna Township, 4:15 p.m.

CD East at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Alvernia, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 6 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 6:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

CD East at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

