Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 28

CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle, Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquenita, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt, Trinity at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Susquehanna Township, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Alvernia, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at West Perry, 6 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 6:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
CD East at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
