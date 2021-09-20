Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 20

FIELD HOCKEY
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at East Pennsboro, 7:35 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Capital
At West Shore Country Club, 12:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
At Range End Golf Course, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Elizabethtown at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Harrisburg, 5 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.