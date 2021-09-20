 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 20
FIELD HOCKEY

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at East Pennsboro, 7:35 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Capital

At West Shore Country Club, 12:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

At Range End Golf Course, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Elizabethtown at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Harrisburg, 5 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

