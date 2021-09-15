Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 16

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
East Pennsboro at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 3:45 p.m.
Big Spring at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East at Mechanicsbrug, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:15 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
CD East at Boiling Springs, 6:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.