Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 16
alert

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 16

Field Hockey 1.JPG

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

East Pennsboro at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 3:45 p.m.

Big Spring at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Manada Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

At Armitage Golf Club, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Mechanicsbrug, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

CD East at Boiling Springs, 6:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

