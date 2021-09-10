Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 10

FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Big Spring at Halifax, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at CD East, 7 p.m.
Spring-Ford at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northern, 7 p.m.
Dover at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Shippensburg vs. West Liberty at Cal (Pa.), noon
Shippensburg vs. Edinboro at Cal (Pa.), 3 p.m.
Dickinson at Stevenson, 6 p.m.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!