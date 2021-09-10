 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Sept. 10
alert

Football 1.JPG

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Big Spring at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at CD East, 7 p.m.

Spring-Ford at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northern, 7 p.m.

Dover at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Shippensburg vs. West Liberty at Cal (Pa.), noon

Shippensburg vs. Edinboro at Cal (Pa.), 3 p.m.

Dickinson at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

