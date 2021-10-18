Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Oct. 18

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 1, Cedar Cliff 0
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 2, Shippensburg 1
Nonleague
Red Land at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern 8, Spring Grove 0
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
PIAA Individual Championships
At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York
Class 2A, 8:30 a.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 5:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Northern 6, Spring Grove 0
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:15 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Carlisle 1, Hershey 0
Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 2A semifinals
At Hershey Racquet Club
Conrad Weiser 5, Kennard-Dale 0
Wyomissing 3, Trinity 2
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Spring Grove 3, Northern 0
Big Spring 3, Boiling Springs 0
Red Land at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.