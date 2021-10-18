 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Oct. 18

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 1, Cedar Cliff 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 2, Shippensburg 1

Nonleague

Red Land at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Northern 8, Spring Grove 0

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

PIAA Individual Championships

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Class 2A, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 5:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Northern 6, Spring Grove 0

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:15 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Carlisle 1, Hershey 0

Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 2A semifinals

At Hershey Racquet Club

Conrad Weiser 5, Kennard-Dale 0

Wyomissing 3, Trinity 2

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Spring Grove 3, Northern 0

Big Spring 3, Boiling Springs 0

Red Land at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

