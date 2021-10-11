 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Oct. 11
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Oct. 11

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Greenwood at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Red Land, 4 p.m.

West York at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.

Red Land at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLSMid-Penn CommonwealthCarlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 4 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Championships

Class 3A finals at CD East, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Middletown at Northern, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Big Spring, 6:15 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Hanover, 7 p.m.

