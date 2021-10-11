Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Oct. 11

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Greenwood at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Red Land, 4 p.m.
West York at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLSMid-Penn CommonwealthCarlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Northern, 4 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Championships
Class 3A finals at CD East, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Middletown at Northern, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Big Spring, 6:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.