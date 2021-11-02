Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Nov. 2

SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Playoffs
Semifinals
Class 4A
Warwick at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Wyomissing at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Oley Valley at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Playoffs
Semifinals
Class 4A
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Trinity vs. Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Exeter at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at James Buchanan, 7 p.m
Middletown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
West York at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Linville Hill Christian at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class A
Northern Dauphin at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Millersburg, 7 p.m.
Veritas at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Dayspring at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.