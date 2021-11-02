 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Nov. 2

Volleyball 1.JPG

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Playoffs

Semifinals

Class 4A

Warwick at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wyomissing at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Oley Valley at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Playoffs

Semifinals

Class 4A

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity vs. Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at James Buchanan, 7 p.m

Middletown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

West York at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Linville Hill Christian at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northern Dauphin at Lititz Christian, 7 p.m.

High Point Baptist at Millersburg, 7 p.m.

Veritas at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Dayspring at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

