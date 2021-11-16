 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Nov. 16

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Gettysburg 65, Messiah 55

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 3A

Emmaus 3, Conestoga 1

Lower Dauphin 3, Central York 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Twin Valley 1, Southern Lehigh 0 (OT)

Gwynedd Mercy 2, Mechanicsburg 1

Class A

Wyoming Seminary 6, Line Mountain 0

Oley Valley 1, Wyoming Area 0

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 4A

Seneca Valley 2, Peters Township 1

Conestoga 3, La Salle College 0

Class 3A

Archbishop Wood 1, Bishop Shanahan 0

West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Class A

Faith Christian 4, Moravian Academy 0

Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler Titans Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 4A

Conestoga 1, Downingtown East 0

Moon 2, Central Dauphin 1

Class 3A

Radnor 2, Archbishop Ryan 1

Mars 1, Plum 0

Class 2A

Allentown Central Catholic 2, Central Columbia 1 (6-5 PK)

Avonworth 3, North Catholic 0

Class A

Southern Columbia 2, South Williamsport 0

Greensburg 2, Steel Valley 1

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan 3, Parkland 2

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove 3, Bethlehem Catholic 2

Hampton 3, Freeport 1

Class 2A

Trinity 3, Allentown Central Catholic 0

North Catholic 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy 3, Canton 0

Clarion Area 3, Bishop Canevin 0

