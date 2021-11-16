Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Nov. 16

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Gettysburg 65, Messiah 55
FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 3A
Emmaus 3, Conestoga 1
Lower Dauphin 3, Central York 2 (OT)
Class 2A
Twin Valley 1, Southern Lehigh 0 (OT)
Gwynedd Mercy 2, Mechanicsburg 1
Class A
Wyoming Seminary 6, Line Mountain 0
Oley Valley 1, Wyoming Area 0
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 4A
Seneca Valley 2, Peters Township 1
Conestoga 3, La Salle College 0
Class 3A
Archbishop Wood 1, Bishop Shanahan 0
West Allegheny vs. Hampton at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Midd-West vs. Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at North Hills, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Class A
Faith Christian 4, Moravian Academy 0
Winchester Thurston vs. Eden Christian at Shaler Titans Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 4A
Conestoga 1, Downingtown East 0
Moon 2, Central Dauphin 1
Class 3A
Radnor 2, Archbishop Ryan 1
Mars 1, Plum 0
Class 2A
Allentown Central Catholic 2, Central Columbia 1 (6-5 PK)
Avonworth 3, North Catholic 0
Class A
Southern Columbia 2, South Williamsport 0
Greensburg 2, Steel Valley 1
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 4A
Bishop Shanahan 3, Parkland 2
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Spring Grove 3, Bethlehem Catholic 2
Hampton 3, Freeport 1
Class 2A
Trinity 3, Allentown Central Catholic 0
North Catholic 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2
Class A
Sacred Heart Academy 3, Canton 0
Clarion Area 3, Bishop Canevin 0