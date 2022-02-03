Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Feb. 3

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Immaculata at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3A At Spring Grove
Semifinals
Hempfield vs. Gettysburg, 5 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Consolation
York Suburban vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Cocalico, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
East Pennsboro at Elco, 5 p.m.
West York at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.