Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for Feb. 3

Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Dover at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Red Land at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Immaculata at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3A At Spring Grove

Semifinals

Hempfield vs. Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Consolation

York Suburban vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Cocalico, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

East Pennsboro at Elco, 5 p.m.

West York at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

