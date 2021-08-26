 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County results for Aug. 26
Local Sports: Cumberland County results for Aug. 26

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Thursday, Aug. 26

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

At Hershey Country Club

1. Central Dauphin, 293; 2. State College, 308; 3. Cumberland Valley, 310; 4. Lower Dauphin, 344; 5. Chambersburg*, 346; 6. Hershey, 346. 

* denotes won tiebreaker

Cumberland Valley (310) - Brady Davidson 68, Anthony DePietress 77, Grant Kuffa 79, Trent Semelko 85. 

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Northern 3, Mechanicsburg 2

SINGLES — Taryn Zerbe (M) def. Madeline White (N), 6-1, 7-5; Patricia Kandrot (M) def. Jocelyn Valdez (N), 6-1, 6-2; Faith Murray (N) def. Helena Henderson 7-6(4) 4-6, 7-6(4).

DOUBLES — Sidney Ickes and Amelia Allen (N) def. Jackie Wyszinski and Ashley Nolan (M), 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; Lin Bangs and Leah Klunk (N) def. Danielle Martin and Fayth Truong (M), 6-1, 6-4.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill 4, Bishop McDevitt 1

SINGLES — Elanor Yale (CH) def. Grace McDermontt (McD), 7-6(4), 6-4; Shannyn Konek (McD) d. Emma Chaplin (CH), 6-2, 6-2; Abigail Ebel (CH) def. Mary Kate Huynh (McD), 6-2, ret.

DOUBLES — Anna Lentz and Maddie Newman (CH) def. Elise Wrabel and Jordan Foster (McD), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Ellie Goodwin and Nora Gaudion (CH) def. Lainey Neely and Josephine Grella (McD), 6-1, 6-0.

Trinity 5, James Buchanan 0

SINGLES — Sadie Reig (T) def. Hailey Harbold (JB), 6-0, 6-0; Brinley Orris (T) def. Abby Nagy (JB), 6-0, 6-0; Grace Verano (T) def. Alexis Wible (JB), 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Caroline Grindle and Lauren Shook (T) def. Kya Lester and Kyla Stine (JB), 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Domby and Grace Hubbard (T) def. Zoe Nowell and Elizabeth Cooper (JB), 6-0, 6-0.

