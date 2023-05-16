The Mid-Penn Conference announced its sportsmanship winners for the spring sports season Tuesday.

Mechanicsburg received sportsmanship awards in the Keystone Division for baseball, Boys and girls track and field and boys tennis.

Other local recipients included Cumberland Valley softball (Commonwealth Division), Camp Hill softball (Capital), Big Spring boys track and field (Colonial), Boiling Springs girls track and field (Colonial), Northern boys and girls track and field (Capital), Carlisle boys volleyball (Commonwealth) and Cedar Cliff boys volleyball (Keystone).

The conference’s final on-field awards are set to be handed out Thursday in championship games for softball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse.

TENNIS

Cumberland Valley boys drop state opener: Cumberland Valley’s trip into the PIAA Class 3A team tournament ended with a 5-0 first-round loss to District 1 champion Lower Merion Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Eagles finished the team tennis season with a 16-3 record with Will Ong (Class 3A singles) and Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger (Class 3A doubles) qualified to compete in the PIAA singles and doubles championships scheduled for May 26-27 at Hershey Racquet Club.

