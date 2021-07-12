 Skip to main content
Legion Baseball: Weather disrupts county playoffs
Legion Baseball

Rainout

A ball sits in the water-logged dirt near home plate at Memorial Field in New Cumberland Monday. Rain forced the postponement of Monday's Legion baseball playoff game between Mechanicsburg and New Cumberland.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain forced the postponement of Monday’s scheduled Cumberland County American Legion baseball playoff game between Mechanicsburg Post 109 and host New Cumberland Post 143.

The teams are scheduled to resume the double-elimination tournament and face off 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Field in New Cumberland. The winner meets top-seeded Dillsburg at Northern High School immediately after.

New Cumberland (9-3) opened the league playoffs with a 4-0 win over visiting Hampden Saturday before dropping 7-4 decision to Dillsburg Sunday. Mechanicsburg (9-5) lost to Dillsburg, 7-4, Saturday before holding off Hampden with a 1-0 victory to remain in title contention.

Mechanicsburg won its only regular-season game against New Cumberland, taking a 3-2 decision June 9. Dillsburg went 2-1 against the two other teams remaining in the regular season, splitting a July 6 doubleheader with Mechanicsburg (with a 4-0 loss followed by a 3-1 victory) and blanking New Cumberland 3-0 the next day.

Legion Baseball: Dillsburg advances, Mechanicsburg plays on as county playoffs continue

Due to the tournament’s double-elimination format, Tuesday’s other finalist needs two victories over Dillsburg to claim the county crown.

Dillsburg won the 2019 Cumberland County Legion title. The 2020 playoffs were cancelled due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Legion Baseball: Mechanicsburg to host PA Region 4 tournament

The Cumberland County league also owns two berths in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament scheduled to begin Friday at Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park. As the tournament's host, Mechanicsburg received one of the berths automatically. The county’s other entry is set to be determined Tuesday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

