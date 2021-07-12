Legion Baseball: Weather disrupts county playoffs

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain forced the postponement of Monday’s scheduled Cumberland County American Legion baseball playoff game between Mechanicsburg Post 109 and host New Cumberland Post 143.

The teams are scheduled to resume the double-elimination tournament and face off 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Field in New Cumberland. The winner meets top-seeded Dillsburg at Northern High School immediately after.

New Cumberland (9-3) opened the league playoffs with a 4-0 win over visiting Hampden Saturday before dropping 7-4 decision to Dillsburg Sunday. Mechanicsburg (9-5) lost to Dillsburg, 7-4, Saturday before holding off Hampden with a 1-0 victory to remain in title contention.

Mechanicsburg won its only regular-season game against New Cumberland, taking a 3-2 decision June 9. Dillsburg went 2-1 against the two other teams remaining in the regular season, splitting a July 6 doubleheader with Mechanicsburg (with a 4-0 loss followed by a 3-1 victory) and blanking New Cumberland 3-0 the next day.

Due to the tournament’s double-elimination format, Tuesday’s other finalist needs two victories over Dillsburg to claim the county crown.