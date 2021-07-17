Legion Baseball: On Day 2 of Region 4 Tournament, New Cumberland Post 143 extends stay, Mechanicsburg Post 109 bows out

Mechanicsburg’s offense had threatened throughout the afternoon, as the sun climbed and the small of a chicken barbecue in the park drifted across the field. The leadoff hitter reached base in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Guise and Chase Morris, who pitched the final two innings, kept the threat contained, along with the pair of Anderson assists that retired Tyler Schawarzman, who singled and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice with one out, and Max Cavada, who led off the sixth with a triple.

“We just couldn’t push runners across (the plate),” said Mechanicsburg coach Scott Cavada. “We had so many runners on, and we could not get them over. I got a little too aggressive, especially after the triple with nobody out. I never should have sent him home.”

Rising sophomore Reese Young kept Mechanicsburg within reach, pitching all six innings and collecting eight strikeouts and picking off one runner while allowing four hits and surrendering two walks.

“His mechanics are so repeatable,” Scott Cavada said, “and he’s just so calm and comfortable on the mound for a barely 15-year-old kid.”

In Saturday’s other completed game

Upper Duaphin 3, New Oxford 2: A pair of errors and two wild pitches helped Upper Dauphin (15-5) turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Isaac Hepler scored the go-ahead run, and Tate Etzwiler pitched a perfect bottom half of the inning to close out a four-hit complete game. New Oxford’s Jesse Bitzer also pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs, none of them earned.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

