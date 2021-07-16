Legion Baseball: Myerstown's Smith stymies Mechanicsburg in Region 4 opener

Smith’s execution limited Mechanicsburg to two runs on six hits. The Eastern Lebanon County graduate, who helped the Raiders capture their first District 3 title in the spring, walked one batter in his 107-pitch performance that featured fastballs with velocity in the mid-80s.

“We’ve been getting that out of him since high school ball,” said Myerstown coach John Mentzer Jr. “We knew we were going to get that type of performance today.”

Mechanicsburg tagged Smith for two runs in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Andy Manges singled up the middle, advanced to second on a balk and scored on a double from Zercher, who scored when catcher Max Cavada singled up the middle.

“They had a good approach in the first inning,” Mentzer said, “stayed back and hit some balls up the middle and got two runs there, but then (Smith) really got into his groove and got down in the zone later in the game and pitched extremely well.”

Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Cam Nebel found his groove from the start, leading with his curve ball to post 11 strikeouts to two walks, holding Myerstown to three hits.

“He’s been pitching in a collegiate summer league,” said Mechanicsburg coach Scott Cavada, “and I think it showed. He had good pitch location and good selection.”