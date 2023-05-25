Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team's season came to an end Thursday, as it dropped a 14-3 District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal decision to Wilson at Eagle View Stadium.

The win moves the Bulldogs to Tuesday's semifinal opposite South Western at a time and site to be determined.

“We knew they were the second-best team in District 3, and we knew we would have to play our best game of the season,” Eagle coach Karen Keitel said. “Unfortunately, the things we needed to do well were the things we didn’t do tonight. You just can’t simulate the speed of their team in practice. They beat us last year with almost the same team.”

Cumberland Valley (15-4) opened the scoring as Payton Basehore scored off a Capri Lang assist just 28 seconds into the game.

Five minutes later, the Bulldogs led 3-1. They eventually stretched the lead to 10-1 at the half.

Wilson (15-4-1) was relentless on the attack and defensive end. The Bulldogs doubled every time the Eagles had the ball and forced turnovers that turned into scoring opportunities.

“We wanted the girls to play more of a high transition game and we utilized our speed and got ourselves in situations where we had an advantage due to our speed,” Wilson coach John Spleen said. “We prepared our team by scheduling District 1 teams, and we had a bit of a chip tonight after falling to Twin Valley in the Berks playoffs.”

Alexa Kairis and Jenna Facciolli led the Bulldogs with a combined nine goals. Kairis, committed to Penn State, had six goals and two assists. Facciolli, headed to Temple, had a hat trick.

With the second-half running clock, the Bulldogs spent much of the half moving the ball around, only taking shots when they had good scoring chances.

Eagle netminder Sarah Tourville was phenomenal in the cage despite allowing 14 goals. She had 18 saves.

Basehore tallied two goals and Kirra Crowley tallied the other goal for the Eagles. Capri Lang and Sophie Trively had an assists each.

“I have coached most of these seniors since they were in seventh grade, so they have been a great group to work with," Keitel said. "They have set the bar and been good leaders for the youngsters, and I am going to miss them."

