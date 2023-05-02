Red Land goalkeeper Tyler Friend had stood in the way of 15 Cumberland Valley shots through 47 minutes, 50 seconds of play.

But with 10 seconds remaining on the clock of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn crossover contest, and the Patriots nursing a one-goal lead, a simple thought coursed through netminder’s mind.

“Where’s the ball?” Friend said.

CV’s Aydan Gilbert had cut to the right side of the cage, and while blanketed by three Red Land defenders, one-hopped a shot attempt in Friend’s direction. Recognizing the low trajectory of the shot, Friend dropped to his knees and absorbed the would-be equalizer. It was Friend’s 16th save, and the most important, as he jumped to his feet and cleared the ball to secure the Patriots a 7-6 victory at Eagle View Field.

“I just had to move fast, and I had to hope that my teammates could keep (Gilbert) on the outside, and they did a great job,” Friend said. “I was able to make the save, and I was like, ‘Let’s go’ as I made the save. It was a great moment. I owe it all to my teammates.”

While Friend was a blockade between the bars across all four quarters, it was his teammates on the attack who applied pressure on the Eagles.

CV (9-5, 4-2 Commonwealth) held one lead in the game — at the 1:58 mark of the first quarter — and it was erased by Red Land’s Tyson Baker 28 seconds later. Baker and Parker Lawler spearheaded the Patriot attack, scoring two goals each. The attackmen found the back of the net in an array of fashions, knocking in from distance, up on the cage and while powering through contact.

“Our (midfielders) dodge, and they gotta slide on ‘em,” Red Land head coach Taylor Perkins said. “We got two amazing senior lefties. We got two amazing senior righties. We can come left. We can come right, and you have to be ready, and that's what's gonna set up our attack for success. They are so talented, and they trust each other. They would tell you the exact same thing. They don't think the goal is impressive. It's all about the pass, and you'll see that every time we score.”

Red Land (11-1, 7-1 Keystone) assisted on three of its seven goals. After a 2-2 tie through the first quarter, Baker and Liam Hellyer netted solo scores to push Red Land ahead by two. An assisted goal from Aidan Hellyer to Lawler then put the Patriots up three.

Owen McKenzie’s goal with 41 seconds left in the first half stabilized CV. But the Patriots regained momentum of the break and pounced for a pair from Lawler and Connor Stank to seize their largest lead (7-3).

“They have some tremendous players over there,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “Parker Lawler is tremendous player, and (Friend) did a great job in cage for them tonight. I think we hit six pipes which doesn't help us, and I think they probably had five or six pipes as well. So it was pretty evenly played game overall, but we got a little stagnant on the offensive side.”

Sam Logan broke the Eagles out of their offensive shell with a goal at the 4:47 mark of the third. Still trailing by three, Ben Nichols scooped and pocketed a loose ball in front of Friend late in the fourth, followed by a Gilbert goal to creep within one.

CV had two takes at the cage with under a minute remaining, including Gilbert’s last-second shot, but couldn’t convert. Gilbert and Nichols paced CV with two goals each. Goalkeeper Fisher Makuch halted five Red Land shots.

“Nobody’s given us the credit that we deserve,” Perkins said, “and these guys want it more than anybody else. We're tired of it. We want it all.”

