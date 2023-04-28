It was Wyatt Cooper’s turn to be there for his younger brother, Eli.

Every day after school, Eli’s positive attitude and a laugh greeted Wyatt. Wyatt had torn his ACL and suffered a partial tear to his MCL during Trinity football’s PIAA second-round win against Executive Education Nov. 25. The injury shelved his senior basketball season in the winter and lacrosse season this spring.

Eli, a freshman at Trinity, watched his knee cave in during a practice just weeks ahead of his debut lacrosse season. He was diagnosed with an identical injury to his brother’s. It was on the same leg and occurred around the same area of Trinity’s COBO Field.

Wyatt and Eli had lost their one chance to play on the same lacrosse team.

“I've been trying my best to impart what I've learned during the past couple of months of this injury to try to help (Eli) with my experiences,” Wyatt said. “But I think a part that I don't think about often enough, and that I don't really think I thanked him enough for, is after my injury … it was very much a mental battle. And him coming home every day and being positive and making me laugh definitely was something that I've been under-appreciative of. It really helped get me through this injury. So it's now my job to help him when it gets tougher for him.”

Wyatt and Eli are still involved in the Shamrock program, attending home games when they can and conveying their knowledge and support to teammates on the sideline. Both have a rich background in lacrosse with Wyatt picking up a stick at 8 years old and Eli at 7. Wyatt anchored the Trinity defense over the last three seasons while Eli was expected to jump into the midfield rotation.

Both have experience on the club circuit, and Eli’s team, Philly Freedom, is ranked nationally.

“My injury happened right as the season started,” Eli said. “I didn't even get to play in our first game or in any of the scrimmages. Getting back out there — the first game I went to was on senior night, so I got to walk out there with my brother — but it was rough seeing all the kids play. Just sitting on the sidelines, especially as a freshman, I was so excited to get out there and show them what I'm capable of and what I can do.”

Wyatt recently began a physical therapy program and has been in the weight room, preparing for his freshman football season at Stony Brook. Eli is four weeks post-op and is in the beginning stages of his recovery.

Being there for their teammates was a central focus. The Shamrocks feature a young defensive corps this spring, one that has suffered additional setbacks with two recent injuries. Wyatt has shifted to providing guidance during team huddles and between substitutions on the sideline.

“I've played a lot of lacrosse, a lot of high school lacrosse, and I think I have a pretty good understanding of the game and a lot of the things that guys need to do to be successful,” Wyatt said. “I reinforce the messages that the coaches are saying, because sometimes it's easier to hear from a guy you're friends with instead of a coach, especially in the heat of a game. And I’m just kind of being supportive. If someone messes up, I tell them, ‘It's all right. It happens. Get back out there.’ And I just talk our guys up when they do good things.”

Eli has observed his brother's leadership, both on the sidelines and at home.

“It's been a big help having my brother here because he was telling me what it was like, so I was already prepared for all of it,” Eli said. “It's been a big help just having him talk me through everything and just being a guidance.”

Still, Wyatt and Eli couldn’t fight the itch of wanting to be on the field. Trinity entered the weekend with a 10-3 record, and the Shamrocks' 8-0 mark in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division has secured a spot in the conference championship game May 18.

That drive has brought the brothers closer across their unprecedented journey. It’s also been a coping mechanism for both, along with the support of family, friends and teammates, especially from their mother, Lona.

“It's probably the hardest part of all this so far,” Wyatt said. “The physical aspect of it, you expect that. You expect that the rehab is going to be hard, that it's going to be painful. You expect that your knee might never feel the same way as it did before. But there's really no way to prepare for being at a lacrosse game, watching all your friends play, and it's a sport you love that's been part of pretty much my entire life … and you’re not able to be out there.”

Wyatt and Eli have found a silver lining. Every small step of progress and every hurdle they’ve overcome has reinforced the pair's resiliency.

“It's taught me to not give up,” Eli said. “Just to keep on going because I can see improvement pretty much every day in PT. It's just taught me to believe in myself more and to have more perseverance and just in life in general.”

That inner-belief stemmed from being at one another’s side, whether that had been through a positive attitude or greeting each other with a laugh.

“It was an emotional battle,” Wyatt said. “And then coming out on the other side of that, it made me realize how important everything is and not taking stuff for granted. How important what I still have is, and I need to cherish that and use that as my motivator.”

