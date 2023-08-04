USA Lacrosse invited Trinity rising junior Sienna Chirieleison to its U18 National Team Development Program’s National Combine scheduled for Monday through Wednesday at its headquarters in Sparks, Maryland.

One of 72 players invited to the U18 session, Chirieleison is coming off a high school season that received Central Pennsylvania All-American honors. She scored 132 goals and complemented them with 42 assists in the spring during a high school season saw the Shamrocks’ first postseason win at 2017. The Midfielder played a key role in Trinity’s trek to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals and received All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors.

With more than 200 career goals and 300 assists in two varsity seasons. Chirieleison also plays for the Hero’s 2025 green club.

“Since launching in 2019, the [National Team Development Program] has helped serve as a pipeline to the U.S. National Team Program, providing athletes with exposure to players, coaches and training methods from the national team program,” USA Lacrosse said in a press release announcing the list of invitees. “Each year, more than 1,500 boys and girls participate in the program. The recently named 42-player 2024 U.S. Women’s U20 Training Team that will compete next summer in Hong King, China in the World Lacrosse championship features 31 players who came through the NTDP.”

USA Lacrosse plans to select 22 players each from the U16 and U18 levels to join the USA Select teams and participate in the Oct. 13-15 USA Lacrosse Fall Classic, which features international competition.

Photos: Palmyra surges past Trinity in Keystone Division girls lacrosse