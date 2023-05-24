Trinity’s Nico Chirieleison may get knocked down, but he bounces right back up.

The sentiment also applied to the Shamrocks as a team in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinal against Red Land. Trinity weathered a Patriot response to nearly every goal, and after a Peter Gaudion score two minutes into the game, the Shamrocks didn’t hold a lead until the final minute.

But Chirieleison’s goal with 2:38 left lit a proverbial fuse within the Shamrocks. A few steps in front of the Red Land cage, the sophomore absorbed a hard hit, shook off the contact and dialed up a goal from point-blank range, tying the game at eight.

From there, the Shamrocks received a go-ahead score from Gaudion — off an assist from Owen Hammel with 55.6 seconds reading — and held on for a 9-8 victory at West Shore Stadium. The triumph secured Trinity a spot in the district semifinals and a PIAA tournament berth.

“It was just a big momentum swing for us,” Chirieleison said. “After that, we won the faceoff, ran down, scored, and we came out of here with the W.”

Chirieleison takes pride in being the Shamrocks’ spark plug. He missed Monday’s district opener against York Catholic, and the Shamrocks missed his presence on the attack as they gritted out a 9-5 win.

The ‘Rocks (18-3) displayed a similar anxiousness at the start of Wednesday’s game. Gaudion’s ice-breaker preceded two straight goals from the Patriots and in a first quarter that ended in a 2-2 tie.

Despite not playing to their standard, the Shamrocks battled to a 4-4 tie at halftime. Goalkeeper Bodey Teter bolstered Trinity’s confidence with 10 first-half saves and a total of 12. Meanwhile, both teams spread the wealth on offense, with four players on each side finding the back of the net.

“(Teter) bailed us out of some, and we gave up an awful lot of transition tonight,” Trinity head coach Jerry Standford said. “They do some different things, and we tried to combat that tonight, which is different than what we normally do.”

Some of Red Land’s different looks involved shots up on the cage and from distance. The transition opportunities translated to close-range goals while Tyson Baker uncorked a pair from 20 yards out.

Baker led the Patriots (16-3) with a hat trick, and Aidan Hellyer pocketed two. Other goal scorers were Parker Lawler, Rowan Meanor and Liam Hellyer. For Trinity, Gaudion paved the way with three tallies, and Chirieleison, Hammel and Raj Chima deposited two each.

“Back in the regular season when we beat them by one, we were down by two in the fourth, and we were in the same position,” Gaudion said. “We were like, ‘All right, we know how to do this. We've been here before. Let's just go out, have fun, run our system,’ and we knew we could do it again.”

Before Chirieleison and Gaudion’s late scores, Chima laid the framework for the final push, obliging on an assist from Gaudion with 4:20 remaining. Trinity used the three-goal run to overcome a Patriot two-score lead.

“We just gave it to our best player, (Hammel), and we just said, ‘Go,’” Standford said. “He had some great assists, good goals, and I thought that was pretty much going to our horses.”

The Shamrocks draw the winner of Thursday's matchup between top-ranked Cocalico and No. 8 Hershey in Tuesday’s semifinals at a time and site to be determined.

“The effort level was through the roof,” Gaudion said. “We did our best because this is a huge rivalry. Everyone gets up for it. We knew we were gonna get their best shot, and we did. It was a great game overall, and the team gave it their all.”

