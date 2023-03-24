First-year head coach Jerry Standford saw his Trinity boys lacrosse team take a big step Friday night.

Under a new system, a new staff and with several players adopting different and larger roles, Standford recognized the Shamrocks’ 2023 campaign may not start off on the fastest of trajectories.

But a goal 11 seconds in, and seven by the conclusion of the first quarter Friday against Carlisle, showcased the Shamrocks' ability to learn and absorb quickly. The early surge and five goals each from Raj Chima and Peter Gaudion steered the Shamrocks to an 18-6 victory in their first game on the COBO Field turf.

“For us, with new coaches, a lot of new players and a new system, it was big for us,” Standford said. “We're just trying to compete and these guys are all asked to do things they’ve never done before. It's all new to them, so it's awesome. I'm very proud of how hard they worked in practice, and this is what they do in practice. They came out and did it today.”

The fast start saw five different Shamrocks (2-0) pocket a goal, including Chima and Gaudion. Senior Austin Bergey broke ground on the scoring column with the 11-second goal and Anthony Bartoli and Owen Hammel joined the early parade.

Trinity took a 7-0 lead through one before Caleb Plank snapped the Herd’s (0-2) scoreless skid on a scooped ground ball with a clear path to the cage in the early stages of the second.

“I think we came out ready to fire on our home turf,” Chima said. “I think the boys were fired up all day and we knew what we had to do. (Carlisle) came in confident and we fired back.”

The Shamrocks widened their advantage in the second quarter, spotting nine goals to induce a running clock out of halftime. In that span, Chima and Gaudion’s goal totals expanded to five. Bartoli found the back of net two more instances to finish with a hat trick and Hammel collected a pair.

Lucas Caicedo and Miles Palmer netted a goal each in the second half for the Shamrocks. Caicedo’s came off a ricocheted shot attempt from Hammel, bouncing off the sophomore’s stick and into the corner pocket of the cage.

Standford credited the shared offensive wealth to the ‘Rocks’ collective buy-in in addition to the senior leadership of Chima and Hammel.

“Those guys have listened to their coaches, put in all this new stuff and created a new culture,” Standford said. “They not only have agreed, but they lead that. They are asking questions about how we do things, and even if they don't understand it or don't like it because it's not what they've done in the past, they've been fantastic.”

Trinity’s first-half momentum sent Carlisle into a spiral. The Herd struggled to carry the ball across midfield, and in the times they did, missed on passes in the attack area.

“This team that we ran up against tonight, is a very talented team,” Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said. “They're very disciplined. They're very skilled. They are a great team. … And once you get punched in the mouth like that, you start to focus more on getting punched in the mouth and less on the fundamentals. And so we ran into that tonight as well.”

Matt Balas paced Carlisle with two goals while Plank, Brayden Burge, Matt Serafin and Parker Smith each accounted for a score. Carlisle scored three of its six goals in the final four minutes of play.

“The challenge for us is to see what’s on the other end for us,” Mundell said. “How we will respond both as coaches and as a team. We have 14 more games to figure it out.”

