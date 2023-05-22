Most sports teams have that go-to person who sets the tone and calms everybody down. Nico Chirieleison fills that role for Trinity boys lacrosse, and the Shamrocks felt his absence early in Monday’s District 3 Class 2A first-round game against York Catholic. But the Shamrocks gathered themselves and overcame York Catholic 9-4 at COBO Field.

With the victory, No. 5 Trinity will moves on to the tournament’s quarterfinals, facing Red Land at 7 Wednesday at West Shore Stadium. Trinity defeated the Patriots 12-11 in March.

“I am very proud of our guys who overcame some poor play today and some adversity and still came out with a win,” Trinity coach Jerry Standford said. “Without Nico, we had to move some people around, and they started slow but eventually came around. Sometimes you win ugly, and today was one of those days. We played much better in the second half.”

With Chirieleison missing Monday’s game — moved up to 2 p.m. to accommodate York Catholic’s baccalaureate Monday night — the Shamrocks had to adjust the lineup, and it took the first half to find that chemistry. Trinity tallied two goals in the first quarter, one with just 2.9 seconds left, to take a 2-0 lead. Anthony Bartoli and Matt Kennedy scored for the ‘Rocks, who looked to find more consistent offense in the second half.

But Shamrock goalkeeper Bodey Teter and his defensive mates allowed the Fighting Irish (8-10) very little room.

“I thought we played well throughout the game, after losing 18-6 the first time against them,” Irish coach Zach Lombardo said. “We have been playing with very few subs due to injuries and today we actually had most of our players, but the heat took its toll on some of our kids returning. We kept ourselves in the game and forced them to make some mistakes.”

York Catholic cut the 2-0 lead in half, but the Shamrocks tallied the next four goals to take a 6-1 lead into the final 12 minutes.

“We were kind of standing around in the first half, not sure who was going to take charge,” Austin Bergey said. “We were a bit sluggish early and weren’t playing our game. We came together and did what we needed to do in the second half.”

Bergey and Bartoli each tallied a hat trick, while Kennedy added two goals and Owen Hammel added the final Shamrock goal.

The Shamrocks set up their goals with five assists, credited to Hammel, Raj Chima, Peter Gaudion, Luke Webster and Ryan Smathers. Teter had nine saves, several of the point-blank variety. He was also quick to get the offensive run started.

Three of Trinity’s goals came in the final five seconds of a quarter.

Mason Boyer tallied twice for the Irish, and Trey Wisniewski and Nick Kresslein tallied the other Catholic goals. Landon Danes and Wisniewski added assists. Nicholas Creisher recorded eight saves.

“Last year’s coaches took a lot of seniors with them, and we are a new coaching staff, so our kids are young and not as experienced as last year’s team,” Standford said. “We have had some key injuries, but our kids are playing well. ... We look forward to matching up on Wednesday with Red Land and seeing what happens. We can’t let them jump out to a 5-0 lead like last time.”

