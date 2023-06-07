Sentinel Staff
The Trinity boys lacrosse team fell to Mars 16-1 in a PIAA Class 2A opener Tuesday at Mars High School.
Peter Gaudion scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks while goalkeeper Brad Brown gathered 13 saves in the cage.
Trinity finished its season at 18-6. The Shamrocks’ 2023 campaign included the program’s first Mid-Penn championship and fourth-place honors in the District 3 2A tournament. Seniors Raj Chima and Owen Hammel each reached the 100-goal milestone and eclipsed 200 career points.
Mars, the District 7 champion, advances to Saturday's quarterfinal opposite Susquehannock, a 16-4 first-round winner over Lansdale Catholic, at Penn State's Panzer Stadium. Faceoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Photos: Trinity defeats Carlisle for Mid-Penn boys lacrosse crown
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the 2023 Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championships at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, passes the ball away from in front of Trinity's Ryan Smathers, left, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Justin Gist, left, applies pressure to Carlisle's Brayden Burge during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for room to pass around Trinity's Joseph Olivetti during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, center, shoots and scores during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Chase Thomas, front, tries to hang on to a loose ball in front of Carlisle’s Caleb Plank, back, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championships on at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cooper Manley, front, hangs on to the ball as he gets tangled up with Carlisle's Matt Balas during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Rah Chima, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Carlisle on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open lane around Trinity's Justin Gist during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Issac Beals, left, tries to shake Trinity's Ryan Smaters during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Aubrey Smith tries to recover a loose ball during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anthony Bartoli, center, drives past Carlisle's Aubrey Smith, left, and Jacob Meert during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
