The Trinity boys lacrosse team fell to Mars 16-1 in a PIAA Class 2A opener Tuesday at Mars High School.

Peter Gaudion scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks while goalkeeper Brad Brown gathered 13 saves in the cage.

Trinity finished its season at 18-6. The Shamrocks’ 2023 campaign included the program’s first Mid-Penn championship and fourth-place honors in the District 3 2A tournament. Seniors Raj Chima and Owen Hammel each reached the 100-goal milestone and eclipsed 200 career points.

Mars, the District 7 champion, advances to Saturday's quarterfinal opposite Susquehannock, a 16-4 first-round winner over Lansdale Catholic, at Penn State's Panzer Stadium. Faceoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

