'The good old days' that weren't: Cumberland Valley's Herbster family misses opportunity to play lacrosse together

“I would have really enjoyed knowing that we could all participate in the same sport,” Jenna said.

Passing it down

As a family of lacrosse players, there has been a lot of support from older siblings, even oldest brother, Josh, who is a sophomore track and field athlete at Shippensburg University. A thrower, he finished 11th in the shot put and 12th in the weight throw during the indoor PSAC Championships before the pandemic ended the collegiate season.

The sports may be different, but there is still room for life lessons or just being a good role model from the oldest Herbster sibling.

“Josh has certainly influenced me all throughout my sports career,” Nate said. “Seeing him break records in track and field throughout high school and succeed in his schooling were always things I looked up to. I see his love for the sport of track, and that always keeps me motivated to stay persistent with lacrosse.”

“He certainly made me tougher when we were younger because we could never get along very well,” said Ben, who shares an interest in hunting and fishing with Josh. “As we got older he always looked out for me and had my back. I admire his ability to work hard and earn everything he has.”