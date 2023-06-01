GLEN ROCK — When the final whistle sounded in the District 3 Class 2A third-place boys' lacrosse match on Thursday evening at Robert E. Lau Memorial Field, the final score told a different tale than Trinity head coach Jerry Standford took away from the contest.

In the end, the scoreboard read 14-6 in favor of Susquehannock, but Standford was encouraged by the fight and play of his squad gaining experience with each additional match.

"We played better tonight," Standford said. "Last game, we didn't show up. So I'm pretty happy that we played as a team tonight. Maybe the scoreboard doesn't show that, but I felt it."

Trinity enters the state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of District 3. The Shamrocks will travel to face District 7's Mars in the first round on Tuesday. The two teams previously played this season on April 1 at Grove City College, with Mars coming out on top 19-8.

"Our skills are on one end of the field," Stanford said. "The other end is where we have ground balls and clearing. Things like that have been a challenge. In games we struggle, we play defense the whole time with this young group and that's what is going to happen."

Trinity's usual goalkeeper, Bodey Teter, was ruled out with an injury suffered this past weekend, so duties between the pipes fell on sophomore Brad Brown's shoulders. Brown appeared more than up to the challenge early, as he turned away repeated Susquehannock (16-3) shots.

Both teams bandied about without success for the first 10-plus minutes until the Warriors broke through for four goals in the final 1:31 of the first quarter. The gut punch came when senior Tristan Coleman forced Brown into a turnover on an outlet pass at point-blank range. Coleman recovered the loose ball and finished in the back of the net on a nifty behind-the-back shot.

Twenty seconds into the second quarter, Trinity (17-5) broke through, as Peter Gaudion scored on a pass from Nico Chireleison. The Shamrocks added tallies in the period from Anthony Bartoli from a shallow angle and a pair from Owen Hammel to pull within two, 6-4, at the halftime break.

The third quarter proved crucial for Susquehannock, as it controlled the face-offs behind FOGO Brad Bennett and turned the close match into a runaway by outscoring the Shamrocks by six in the period. Dom Eckels recorded four goals and Ben Oestrike two in the decisive 12-minute stretch.

"That is important in every game," Susquehannock head coach Tom Mayne said about the success of Bennett. "He's always been good for us. We're hoping that maybe we have that advantage the rest of the way."

"We have been doing this all year if you look at our numbers," Standford said. "If we play a good team with a good faceoff, we're taking a young defense full of sophomores and a couple of new guys that haven't been playing. We have to play defense first, figure out how to save one, clear it down, and get to our offense."

Trinity's final goal came off the stick of Bartoli with 9:03 left in the match after a long drought for the Shamrocks. The score was Bartolo's second of the contest to join Hammel as the scoring leader in the loss. Chireleison added a goal and an assist.

Brown finished with 15 saves for Trinity.

