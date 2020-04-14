Season's thoughts: Mechanicsburg's Annabella Robinson, Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez share their thoughts on a cancelled spring

Losing the spring season entirely was hard on everyone involved in sports.
That was especially true for local high school spring athletes that missed out on an opportunity to play with their teammates again — especially seniors.
After the PIAA announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring season, there was an outpouring of support for those athletes on social media.
The Sentinel wanted to be an outlet for those athletes who lost their spring season to express their thoughts and feelings on the situation. A pair of local athletes shared their thoughts this week on what the lost season means for them:
Annabella Robinson, sr., Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse
"I’m writing this because I’m really devastated by the loss of my senior lacrosse season.
Our team had been working really hard in the preseason. The seniors have been working together for four years and we were really ready to shine, to leave it all out on that field for our last season together.
We had so much potential this year as a team, especially under the direction of our new head coach, Matt Szejk. He really turned things around in a short amount of time.
In the one scrimmage we were able to play, this team proved that we’re finally a force to be reckoned with.
My heart goes out to my fellow seniors who aren’t continuing with lacrosse — this would have been the last hurrah for them. And I know we’d all give anything to take the field together, one last time.
Now, I’m focused on moving forward with my college lacrosse career and continuing to play, and room, with my club teammate, [Hershey's] Kenzie Strittzinger.
We’ve played for the same club team all through high school and get to continue together with Coach Kevin Day at Wilmington University. Thinking of what’s to come, is really what keeps me going right now."
Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, jr., Cumberland Valley softball
"I'm a junior softball player at Cumberland Valley, and I also play travel ball for Heartbreakers Gold.
Losing my high school season is tremendously heartbreaking, not just for the seniors, but our entire team. We have a lot of pride in playing for our school — we were ready to dominate because we all felt like we had a real shot at doing something great this year. All of us and the coaches had worked really hard.
We hardly got in four practices after tryouts, and we were supposed to have our first scrimmage March 13. I was looking forward to interacting my new teammates and making more memories with my old ones.
On a personal level, I had trained very hard to be ready this year to have an explosive season. I was very confident and ready to show everyone how hard I work, and a small part of me felt I understood why this had to happen, but just now hope I can play at some point this summer."
