Season's thoughts: Mechanicsburg's Annabella Robinson, Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez share their thoughts on a cancelled spring

My heart goes out to my fellow seniors who aren’t continuing with lacrosse — this would have been the last hurrah for them. And I know we’d all give anything to take the field together, one last time.

Now, I’m focused on moving forward with my college lacrosse career and continuing to play, and room, with my club teammate, [Hershey's] Kenzie Strittzinger.

We’ve played for the same club team all through high school and get to continue together with Coach Kevin Day at Wilmington University. Thinking of what’s to come, is really what keeps me going right now."

Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, jr., Cumberland Valley softball

"I'm a junior softball player at Cumberland Valley, and I also play travel ball for Heartbreakers Gold.

Losing my high school season is tremendously heartbreaking, not just for the seniors, but our entire team. We have a lot of pride in playing for our school — we were ready to dominate because we all felt like we had a real shot at doing something great this year. All of us and the coaches had worked really hard.