PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 31
agate
PIAA Girls Lacrosse

Mechanicsburg Carlisle Lacrosse 12

Mechanicsburg celebrates after defeating Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Conference game Monday at Mechanicsburg’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1  Unionville vs. 1-6 Great Valley, at Downingtown West High School, 6

11-1  Easton High School vs. 1-4 Conestoga, at Emmaus High School, 6:45

3-2 2 South Western vs. 1-3 Radnor, at Schuylkill Valley High School, 7

12-1  Central HS vs. 1-5 Owen J. Roberts, at Methacton High School, 4

3-1 Wilson vs. 7-3 Sewickley Academy, at Cumberland Valley High School, 6:30

6-1  State College vs. 7-2 Mt. Lebanon, at Memorial Field State College, 6

1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-3 Manheim Township, at West Chester Henderson High School, 3

7-1 Shady Side Academy vs. 3-4 Hershey, at Greater Latrobe High School, 4

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Bishop Shanahan vs. 2-2 Lake Lehman, at Avon Grove High School, 6

4-1 Danville vs. 3-2 Twin Valley, at TBD, 6

2-1 Crestwood vs. 1-3 Villa Maria, at Lake Lehman High School, 1:45

12-1 Archbishop Carroll vs. 1-4 Mount St Joes, at Cardinal O'Hara High School, 3

11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara, at Emmaus High School, 4:30

3-1 York Catholic vs. 7-2 Blackhawk, at Cumberland Valley High School, 4:30

1-2 Strath Haven vs. 3-3 Susquehannock, at Downingtown West High School, 4

7-1 Mars vs. 10-1 Conneaut, at Moon High School, 4

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

TBD

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

