PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 31

2021 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Unionville vs. 1-6 Great Valley, at Downingtown West High School, 6
11-1 Easton High School vs. 1-4 Conestoga, at Emmaus High School, 6:45
3-2 2 South Western vs. 1-3 Radnor, at Schuylkill Valley High School, 7
12-1 Central HS vs. 1-5 Owen J. Roberts, at Methacton High School, 4
3-1 Wilson vs. 7-3 Sewickley Academy, at Cumberland Valley High School, 6:30
6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Mt. Lebanon, at Memorial Field State College, 6
1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-3 Manheim Township, at West Chester Henderson High School, 3
7-1 Shady Side Academy vs. 3-4 Hershey, at Greater Latrobe High School, 4
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Bishop Shanahan vs. 2-2 Lake Lehman, at Avon Grove High School, 6
4-1 Danville vs. 3-2 Twin Valley, at TBD, 6
2-1 Crestwood vs. 1-3 Villa Maria, at Lake Lehman High School, 1:45
12-1 Archbishop Carroll vs. 1-4 Mount St Joes, at Cardinal O'Hara High School, 3
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara, at Emmaus High School, 4:30
3-1 York Catholic vs. 7-2 Blackhawk, at Cumberland Valley High School, 4:30
1-2 Strath Haven vs. 3-3 Susquehannock, at Downingtown West High School, 4
7-1 Mars vs. 10-1 Conneaut, at Moon High School, 4
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
TBD
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD