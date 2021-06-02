PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 2

2021 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships
CLASS 3A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Unionville 13, 1-6 Great Valley 6
1-4 Conestoga 14, 11-1 Easton High School 11
1-3 Radnor 17, 3-2 South Western 0
1-5 Owen J. Roberts 20, 12-1 Central HS 0
7-3 Sewickley Academy 19, 3-1 Wilson 17
7-2 Mt. Lebanon 7, 6-1 State College 5
3-3 Manheim Township 8, 1-2 Garnet Valley 6
7-1 Shady Side Academy 11, 3-4 Hershey 8
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
1-1 Unionville vs. 1-4 Conestoga at Coatesville High School, 5 p.m.
1-3 Radnor vs. 1-5 Owen J. Roberts at Coatesville High School, 3 p.m.
3-3 Manheim Township vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy at Shaler High School, 3 p.m.
7-2 Mt. Lebanon vs. 7-3 Sewickley Academy at State College HS, 4 p.m.
Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
TBD
Championship: Saturday, June 12
TBD
---
CLASS 2A
First Round: Tuesday, June 1
1-1 Bishop Shanahan 17, 2-2 Lake Lehman 4
3-2 Twin Valley 18, 4-1 Danville 1
1-3 Villa Maria 18, 2-1 Crestwood 4
12-1 Archbishop Carroll 16, 1-4 Mount St Joes 4
12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara 16, 11-1 Southern Lehigh 5
3-1 York Catholic 18, 7-2 Blackhawk 4
1-2 Strath Haven 15, 3-3 Susquehannock 8
7-1 Mars 15, 10-1 Conneaut 7
Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5
3-2 Twin Valley vs. 1-1 Bishop Shanahan at Schuylkill Valley High School, 4 p.m.
1-3 Villa Maria vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll at Perkiomen Valley High School, 10 a.m.
12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara vs. 3-1 York Catholic at Schuylkill Valley High School, 2 p.m.