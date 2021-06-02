 Skip to main content
PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for June 2
PIAA Girls Lacrosse

Mechanicsburg Carlisle Lacrosse 12

Mechanicsburg celebrates after defeating Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Conference game Monday at Mechanicsburg’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

2021 PIAA Girls Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1  Unionville 13, 1-6 Great Valley 6

1-4 Conestoga 14, 11-1  Easton High School 11

1-3 Radnor 17, 3-2 South Western 0

1-5 Owen J. Roberts 20, 12-1  Central HS 0

7-3 Sewickley Academy 19, 3-1 Wilson 17

7-2 Mt. Lebanon 7, 6-1  State College 5

3-3 Manheim Township 8, 1-2 Garnet Valley 6

7-1 Shady Side Academy 11, 3-4 Hershey 8

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

1-1  Unionville vs. 1-4 Conestoga at Coatesville High School, 5 p.m.

1-3 Radnor vs. 1-5 Owen J. Roberts at Coatesville High School, 3 p.m.

3-3 Manheim Township vs. 7-1 Shady Side Academy at Shaler High School, 3 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Lebanon vs. 7-3 Sewickley Academy at State College HS, 4 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

---

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, June 1

1-1 Bishop Shanahan 17, 2-2 Lake Lehman 4

3-2 Twin Valley 18, 4-1 Danville 1

1-3 Villa Maria 18, 2-1 Crestwood 4

12-1 Archbishop Carroll 16, 1-4 Mount St Joes 4

12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara 16, 11-1 Southern Lehigh 5

3-1 York Catholic 18, 7-2 Blackhawk 4

1-2 Strath Haven 15, 3-3 Susquehannock 8

7-1 Mars 15, 10-1 Conneaut 7

Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5

3-2 Twin Valley vs. 1-1 Bishop Shanahan at Schuylkill Valley High School, 4 p.m.

1-3 Villa Maria vs. 12-1 Archbishop Carroll at Perkiomen Valley High School, 10 a.m.

12-2 Cardinal 'O'Hara vs. 3-1 York Catholic at Schuylkill Valley High School, 2 p.m.

7-1 Mars vs. 1-2 Strath Haven at State College High School, 2 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

TBD

Championship: Saturday, June 12

TBD

